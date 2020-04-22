Due to COVID-19 health concerns and continued preventative social distancing measures, the Missouri Botanical Garden will move its planned Origami in the Garden exhibit to 2021.
Origami in the Garden is a custom traveling sculpture exhibition created by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box that captures the delicate nature of this paper art form in museum-quality metals. The exhibit, previously set to open this spring, will open in April 2021.
The exhibition features Kevin Box’s own larger-than-life compositions as well as collaborations with world-renowned origami artists Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson, Michael G. LaFosse and Robert J. Lang.
The show has more than 18 large-scale sculptures that include flying birds, emerging butterflies, floating boats and soaring paper airplanes that will be placed throughout the Garden’s iconic locations. The crown jewel of the exhibition is Master Peace, a 25-foot sculpture of 1,000 stainless steel origami peace cranes.
The exhibit will be included with Missouri Botanical Garden admission.
The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Blvd. in south St. Louis, accessible from Interstate 44 at the Vandeventer exit and from Interstate 64 at the Kingshighway North and South exit. Free parking is available on site and two blocks west at the corner of Shaw and Vandeventer.
