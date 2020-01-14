A 41-year-old woman was robbed of her purse by two boys, 11 and 14 years old, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The victim was approaching her car after leaving work in the 2600 block of S. Hanley when the two boys — one wearing a skull mask — grabbed her arm as she attempted to close her door. She was then pulled out of her car and told to give up her purse.
The victim dropped her purse after one of the boys pushed her. She then ran to her workplace to contact police.
The boys were stopped in the 7900 block of Manchester Road at the MetroLink platform. The victim’s purse and wallet were found near the site of the robbery.
Video surveillance showed the boys unsuccessfully attempting to steal the victim’s car following the robbery.