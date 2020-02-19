“Millet & Modern Art: From Van Gogh To Dalí,” is a big show, a visual show and also a heady show. The current exhibition at the Saint Louis Art Museum tells a convincing story, challenging more traditional views of when modern art began. It makes a strong argument that it was Jean-Francois Millet — not Edouard Manet, who is commonly considered the artist who began the era known as modern art.
That term itself is somewhat problematic. What is modern art? What is contemporary art? Or realism? Or impressionism.? Or post-impressionism? The “isms” are typically defined by museums, each according to their collection and the way they categorize the works.
Traditionally, the academic narrative has called Manet’s “Luncheon On the Grass,” first exhibited in 1863, the first modern painting — modern in that it was not representing historically important figures and was unconcerned with creating the illusion of three dimensional forms. And the paint was treated as simply paint on a flat two dimensional surface.
Yet Millet had painted “The Angelus” nearly 10 years earlier than Manet’s “Luncheon.” Millet’s paintings of humble subjects, and his creating patterns of color in his work, influenced many other artists as well as Manet. Van Gogh considered Millet the “father” artist, and made dozens of copies of Millet’s works. In writing to his brother Theo, van Gogh defended reproductions as creative art. He said visual artists should be considered like musicians — with the content originator seen as the composer. For van Gogh, imaginatively referencing content that was created by another artist makes the new art an original creative work.
He viewed “The Angelus” and “The Sower” as expressions he wished to make his own through color. Van Gogh also did his own version of “Starry Night,” after Millet’s painting of the same title.
“The Angelus” seems such a simple painting. A man and a woman, standing in a potato field, pausing for evening prayer, as church bells ring from a church in the distant background. Rural labor was an important theme for Millet. He used images of the sower, the reaper, and the gleaner — marginalized rural poor — and suggested themes of birth and death. Numerous other artists, including Cezanne, engaged with Millet’s images of rural peasants, as well as his radical landscapes with high horizon lines. Others very directly influenced by Millet include Frenchmen Camille Pissarro, Georges Seurat and Claude Monet, as well as the American Winslow Homer and the Norwegian Edvard Munch.
Salvador Dalí was perhaps the best known artist in the 20th century, in the same way Millet was the best known artist in the late 19th century. Like van Gogh, Dalí was also obsessed with the work of Millet. He wrote a book titled “The Tragic Myth of Angelus.” Highly intelligent and educated in literature, history and psychology, Dalí saw the painting from an individual perspective, re-presenting it in a Freudian interpretation that addressed his own issues and violently disrupted Millet’s vision of a tranquil call to evening prayer.
The exhibition is co-curated by Simon Kelly, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Saint Louis Art Museum, and Maite van Dijk, senior curator at the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam. Kelly developed ideas for this exhibit over the past 10 years and has made a compelling argument that Millet marks the very beginning of Modern Art. His two essays in the exquisitely beautiful catalog are a significant contribution to historical scholarship. What he has gathered together is a world-class exhibition, an impressive collection of masterpieces from European and American museums, masterpieces that have rarely been loaned.
Visually, we are treated to wonders of modern art and a fresh view of its history — all without renewing our passports and taking off our shoes.