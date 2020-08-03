The Midnight Company will present Samuel Gallu’s “Give 'em Hell Harry!” the one man show about the life, times and presidency of Missouri’s Harry S Truman, running Sept. 17 through Oct. 3 at the .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust Street.
There will be performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Sept. 27. Tickets will be $20 and can be purchased later in the summer at MetroTix.com.
“Give 'em Hell Harry!” was first presented as a play in 1975, and in that same year, a movie — one of the first shot on videotape — was made of a live performance. James Whitmore received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of Truman.
The play is a faithful and humorous rendition of Truman’s life, building his story in a series of scenes depicting his childhood on a Missouri farm, his military service in WW I, his political apprenticeship as a Judge in Jackson County, MISSOURI, his years in the U.S. Senate, his unlikely ascendancy to the presidency and momentous years in the White House.
As history goes, Truman’s rank as a President continues to be reassessed. And while the play uncovers his very modest beginnings, and staggered rise to national prominence, it clearly depicts his first four months in the White House, four months that saw the founding of the United Nations, the fall of Berlin, victory at Okinawa, firebombing in Tokyo, the Nazi Surrender, the liberation of concentration camps, mass starvation in Europe, the controversial decision to drop nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the surrender of imperial Japan, and finally, the end of World War II and the rise of the Cold War.
After Franklin Roosevelt died, and the unknown senator from Missouri took the oath of office, what was called Truman’s “Accidental Presidency” began. But his performance as leader of a changing world in crisis during those whirlwind four months, and after, continues to enhance his reputation and regard.
The Midnight Company presented “Give 'em Hell Harry!” in 2009, at The Missouri History Museum. KDHX Radio called that production “a delightful show…a seamless portrayal of Truman’s political journey…pure entertainment.”
This year's play will be directed by David Wassilak — one of the Co-Founders of The Midnight Company. The show will have stage management by Ashley Bauman, production design by Kevin Bowman, video design by Michael B. Perkins, lighting design by Matt Margolis and costume design by Elizabeth Henning.
For more information, visit midnightcompany.com