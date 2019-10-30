An expansion of a MetroLink pilot project is nearing completion and will change how riders access the platforms at the Delmar Loop and Central West End MetroLink Stations.
As an expansion of the MetroLink Access Project that launched in September 2018, fencing and other infrastructure is being installed at the Delmar Loop and Central West End MetroLink Stations. Metro Transit implemented the pilot project at the North Hanley, Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Fairview Heights MetroLink Stations last year to evaluate how changing the way passengers access MetroLink would impact safety and the overall customer experience
“The feedback we have received from customers, our professional law enforcement partners and our Public Safety team has been overwhelmingly positive since we launched the pilot program last fall,” said Taulby Roach, bi-state development president and CEO. “We are building on that success by expanding the program to two of the system’s most popular stations — the Delmar Loop and Central West End Stations.”
New fencing, signage and other infrastructure are being installed at the Central West End and Delmar Loop Stations to create more secure and monitored access to the platforms. This includes the closure of the Hodiamont entrance to the platform of the Delmar Loop MetroLink Station, which will go into effect on Friday, Nov. 1. Designated platform entrances and exits that were established last September have been made permanent at the North Hanley and Fairview Heights MetroLink Stations, and will be completed at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station this fall.
Metro Transit security officers will check fares and monitor MetroLink passengers as they arrive at the modified platform access points. MetroLink customers at these stations are encouraged to have their passes, tickets and fares out before they arrive at the checkpoints, which will help keep lines moving during peak commute times and speed up the process of riders getting to the platform to catch their trains.
“This project is one of the ways we are making changes to the physical design of the transit system to make it safer and more comfortable for our riders,” said Stephen Berry, general manager of public safety for Metro Transit. “By adding new infrastructure and customer amenities to our stations, we can create a better transit experience for our customers and build stronger connections with the surrounding community.”