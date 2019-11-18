Maryville University will soon present the 2019 season of the Force Leadership Series. On Dec. 5, a panel in the series will focus on “Entrepreneurship from a Woman’s Perspective,” inspiring women with a dynamic group of women leaders discussing career decisions, risk-taking and lessons in mentorship.
Speakers include Interim Dean of the John E. Simon School of Business at Maryville University Tammy Gocial, T-Rex Executive Director Patty Hagen, Hicks-Carter-Hicks President and CEO Gloria Carter Hicks and Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center founder and Executive Director Brandyn Jones.
The panel begins at 8 a.m. in The Bayer Studio at Nine Network of Public Media, 3655 Olive Street. A 30-minute networking breakfast will precede the panel.
Registration costs $30. Tickets are available at www.maryville.edu/force. All events include a networking breakfast and panel discussion moderated by Tammie Holland, public relations executive (THPR) and radio veteran. Sponsors are J.P.Morgan and Lewis Rice.
Established in 2013, Maryville University’s Force initiative is a community-driven program that engages women of all ages and interests along three key focus areas: philanthropy, entrepreneurship and mentoring. Force provides professional development and networking opportunities throughout the year, offering avenues for women to learn, engage with one another, and discover ways to become more involved in causes they believe in. The program also collaborates with other women’s initiatives, celebrates women who inspire and motivate, and raises awareness of social, economic and cultural issues.