Nancy Wilkinson D.C., a resident of Maplewood and longtime owner of Central West End Chiropractic, won the title of Ms. Missouri Senior at the pageant held July 14 at the Florissant Civic Center.
Wilkinson wowed the judges with her rendition of “The Trolley Song” from the movie “Meet Me In St. Louis.”
Eleven women came together from all parts of the “Show Me State” to compete for this coveted title.
Carolyn Schlueter of St. Charles was 1st runner-up and Linda Stewart of Florissant was 2nd runner-up. Ms. Congeniality was Kathy Lovegren of Manchester.
Other contestants were: Marie Herrington, Barb Keathley, Linda Schlueter, Suzanne Shelton, Michele Sleet, Marguerite Wuebker and Arlene Zenona.
The pageant celebrates women over the age of 60. These women exemplify dignity, poise, maturity and inner beauty.
Wilkinson will represent Missouri in the Ms. Senior America Pageant in October in Atlantic City.