In another victory for MLS4TheLou, a successful effort to bring Major League Soccer to the Gateway City, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Feb. 21 approved bills authorizing the master redevelopment agreement for a soccer stadium site.
The MLS stadium expands north of Market between 20th and 22nd streets, connecting Downtown West between Union Station, south of the stadium and businesses on Olive and farther north.
“The decision by the board of aldermen to pass the two bills,
sponsored by Lewis Reed and co-sponsored by 17 aldermen and alderwomen, related to our stadium district is another significant milestone toward making our vision for Downtown West a reality,” the MLS4TheLou Ownership Group wrote in a statement.
City officials have been working with the MLSTheLou group over the last 15 months. The group, through its private investment and user taxes, will own the stadium and land.
The team plans to be ready for play for the 2022 MLS season.
The MLS4TheLou ownership group, headed by Carolyn Kindle Betz, is comprised almost entirely of women. The group consists mostly of the Taylor family, founders of Enterprise Holdings, and World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh, himself a former professional soccer player.