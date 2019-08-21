Recent efforts to bring Major League Soccer (MLS) to St. Louis were rewarded on Tuesday, Aug. 20, after a representative of MLS announced at a press conference that St. Louis is to become the 28th team in the league.
Opening the announcement was retired soccer playor Taylor Twellman, who credited much of the victory to St. Louis’ passionate fans.
“There’s never been a period of time in St. Louis history where soccer wasn’t at the core. There’s no doubt in my mind that St. Louis will take MLS to a whole new level and the reason why is every single one of you,” said Twellman.
Also speaking at the conference were St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Carolyn Kindle Betz, who lead MLS4TheLou, a campaign to bring MLS to St. Louis.
Kindle Betz’s group is a multigenerational team comprised almost entirely of women. The St. Louis MLS franchise will be one of the first few women-majority-owned soccer clubs in professional sports history and the first in MLS.
The group consists mostly of the Taylor family, founders of Enterprise Holdings and World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh, himself a former professional soccer player.
Though MLS4TheLou was a revival of past attempts to bring soccer to St. Louis, Kindle Betz’ campaign is unique — most notably that its ownership group is 100% based in St. Louis and it’s primarily privately funded.
“We are excited to continue to instill passion for soccer, now that we have an MLS team,” said Kindle Betz. “We are providing a great opportunity to bring together many different segments of the community, uniting people and their love for the game.”
Regarding next moves, Kindle Betz said discussions for the construction of a soccer-only stadium in the heart of the city are underway. Team logistics are also on the plate and will be the result of teamwork between MLS, city and state officials and the local Community.