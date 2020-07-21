St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.