Major League Soccer (MLS) announced recently that St. Louis’ MLS club will host its inaugural season in 2023 to provide the club with an additional year to plan for the team’s launch.
“We’ve been working closely with the league and collectively agreed that the adjusted timeline was the best decision to position our club for a historic launch and long-term success,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, MLS4TheLou CEO. “We can’t wait to get on the pitch in 2023 and are still moving full steam ahead to build a world-class club and stadium district that will invigorate Downtown West and be a meaningful part of our current downtown renaissance.”
Construction of the club’s stadium district and team headquarters is still moving forward and the club’s construction partners are closely following guidelines from health and government officials to effectively and safely manage the ongoing stadium project.
For more information and updates on the club visit MLS4TheLou.com