Forest Park Forever and the city of St. Louis recently announced plans to restore and improve Forest Park’s river system and lakes.
Focused on the waterways on the eastern side of Forest Park, this project has four central sites: Round Lake, Jefferson Lake, Seven Pools and Bowl Lake, and a new channel connecting the river system to Jefferson Lake.
“For millions of visitors, Forest Park’s river system and lakes are central to their enjoyment,” said Lesley Hoffarth, president and executive director of Forest Park Forever. “The park’s waterways also play an important role as a wildlife corridor for the region, and we are proud of our ongoing work to preserve and improve these natural features.”
Over the past 20 years, the lakes and streams within Forest Park have been gradually become connected waterways. This effort, as envisioned by the 1995 Forest Park Master Plan, has reshaped the way visitors interact with water in Forest Park. Current plans bring to completion community goals established more than two decades ago.
Construction will break ground on this project during 2020 and take between 18-24 months to complete.
This East Waterways project is being funded by donors to Forest Park Forever’s recently completed Forever capital and endowment campaign. The project cost is $10.5 million for design and construction. The project’s lead donors are:
Rudolph and Mary Wise, Bayer, The Bellwether Foundation, The William R. Orthwein, Jr. and Laura Rand Orthwein Foundation, Spire, The Dana Brown Charitable Trust and the Interco Charitable Trust, in honor of Lee Liberman.
Following the project’s completion, the new ongoing maintenance costs f will be funded by Forest Park Forever’s donor-supported annual budget and the City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.