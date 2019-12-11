The Loop Trolley Company announced at its Thursday, Dec. 5 meeting that the trolley will cease operating on Dec. 29 of this year. President John Meyer, Jr. said that he hopes a plan will form to save the trolley from financial insolvency but revealed no additional details.
The announcement comes shortly after the issuance of a $90,000 loan from the taxing district which finances the trolley in order to continue its operations through the end of 2019. The trolley will run through December with abbreviated hours, Thursdays through Sundays.
After a long-delayed opening in November 2018, the Loop Trolley suffered poor financial results, earning only a few thousand dollars in ticket sales monthly. Loop Trolley Taxing District chairman, businessman Joe Edwards, has long attributed the low sales — which fell significantly short of the initial $394,000 in predicted revenue — to the absence of a third trolley car. Several parts for the car, said Edwards, remain in Iowa for refurbishing and aren’t expected to be delivered until next year. With the addition of a third trolley car, Edwards predicts that the trolley would operate its intended hours, seven days a week.
Plans for financing the trolley into the new year have yet to surface, though Bi-State Development Agency President and CEO Taulby Roach is reportedly considering taking over its operations. Bi-State operates MetroLink and the Metro bus system in the St. Louis area.
County Executive Sam Page implied that he is in support of a Bi-State takeover in a recent statement. Bi-State met Tuesday, Dec. 10 to discuss the topic, but as of press time, no details were revealed.
“I have maintained that for the Loop Trolley to be successful, it must have new leadership, a long term plan and a funding source that is not St. Louis County,” said Page. “The Bi-State plan seems to fulfill my three goals. But I will watch what happens closely to make sure St. Louis County residents aren’t taken advantage of.”