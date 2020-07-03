The Loop Trolley Company announced on Friday, July 3 that the trolley will resume operation beginning Saturday, July 4, with a free weekend service from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free weekend service will continue through July 26.
“For the sake of the common good, businesses across our nation took a hit these last couple of months,” said John S. Meyer, Jr., president of the nonprofit Loop Trolley Company. “If a free ride on our trolleys can encourage people to return safely to The Loop and frequent its independent businesses, it’s the right decision.”
The Loop Trolley — a 2.2 mile, fixed-track system stretching from Forest Park to the Delmar Loop — opened Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. After a year of lower-than-predicted ridership and funding issues, the Trolley ceased operations on Dec. 29, 2019. Plans for continued operations have been discussed but never officially materialized.
To support the health and safety of its staff and passengers this July, the Loop Trolley has implemented new rules and procedures, including:
• Regular temperature checks and screenings of Trolley personnel.
• All Trolley operators and passengers are required to wear masks.
• All boarding/alighting will occur from the rear door, except when a passenger requires the front door wheelchair lift.
• All windows open, weather-permitting
• Pre-service and mid-service cleaning/sanitization of Trolley passenger areas.
• Hand sanitizer stations installed in each Trolley.
“For our staff and our passengers, protection from COVID-19 is our number one priority,” said Loop Trolley Company Executive Director Kevin Barbeau. “We ask our passengers to respect others and adhere to these rules so that everyone can have a safe and enjoyable ride.”
For updates and information regarding the Loop Trolley COVID-19 response, visit www.looptrolley.com.