The Loop Trolley Company will continue operating with limited hours through the rest of 2019, thanks to a $90,000 loan from the Trolley Transportation Development District (TDD), the sales tax district set up to help fund and maintain the trolley.
The move comes after Loop Trolley Company President John Meyer, Jr. said in October that the company would become insolvent by Nov. 15, 2019, should it not receive $500,000 — $200,000 to run the trolley in 2019 and the remainder to continue it through 2020.
The $200,000 figure was meant to help the Loop Trolley operate with full hours for the remainder of 2019, but according to TDD Chairman Joe Edwards, $90,000 will allow the trolley to continue with its current limited hours — Thursday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
“I’m just delighted that the board voted for this because it’s so important for the region,” said Edwards, who owns Blueberry Hill and other well-known landmarks in the Delmar Loop. “The good news is the revenue coming into the taxing district has risen a lot. Everything is looking good short term; we just have to get through to the long term. The trolley will operate through the end of the year, which is really good for all the businesses and shoppers.”
Edwards conceived the idea for the trolley in the 1990s and remained its largest proponent through its construction and opening in November 2018. But revenue from ridership has been far below estimates.
Currently, the trolley operates with only one of two cars every day except Saturday, on which both cars operate. According to Edwards, the lack of ridership stems from the absence of a completed third trolley car, pieces of which are currently at a manufacturer in Iowa for adjustments. Edwards predicts the third trolley will be completed and operable by March 2020, allowing the Loop Trolley Company to operate at full hours, seven days a week.
Regarding long term solutions, the trolley may find a savior in the Bi-State Development Agency, which operates MetroLink and Metro buses and has said it will “evaluate operating options at avoiding default” of the trolley.
While Bi-State has not made anything approaching a commitment to the trolley, Edwards said he feels good about its chances at survival.
“I’m very optimistic. If we get through this temporary time, it’s going to be marvelous for decades to come,” he said.