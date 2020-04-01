Roo Yawitz, owner of sandwich pub The Gramophone in The Grove neighborhood, decided to close his restaurant on March 16 due to coronavirus concerns. But that doesn’t mean he’s given up fighting the pandemic.
Together with chef Gerard Craft, Yawitz created the Gateway Resilience Fund, a donation pool designated to help struggling individuals and businesses in the St. Louis area. This fund will provide short term monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants and shops in the St. Louis area affected by closures and other circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Ten days ago, Gerard and I came to the conclusion that there was going to be a problem for independent restaurants and bars,” said Yawitz. “I had a relationship with the St. Louis Community Foundation. I was able to get them to turn the idea into a web start-up. We created something from scratch to being open and fundraising in eight business days.”
The St. Louis Community Fund is an organization that collects funds, creates grants and allocates money to non-profit groups. Yawitz said the fund will preside over the process and determine how money is divvied out and to whom. The fund will also receive input from a team of industry experts who specialize in areas like music, restaurants and bars, in order to streamline the process.
The fund will consider covering personal, family, living, or funeral expenses for St. Louis residents incurred as a result of the outbreak. The Gateway Resilience Fund will either make direct $500 grants to eligible applicants or make $1,000 of direct bill payments. In addition, there are grants available for small businesses in downtown St. Louis, thanks to a donation from the Downtown St. Louis Partnership.
For those who want to help out, the Fund is accepting donations. According to Yawitz, the group has already amassed $500,000 from donors like Washington University, Sugarfire BBQ and 4 Hands Brewery.
“The first round of payments are processing right now, and we’re looking at applications as they come in,” said Yawitz. “I don’t know when the first round of checks will be sent, but it will be as fast as humanly possible.”
To further assist the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yawitz and Craft have teamed up with agricultural non-profit Hosco Farms to open the North City Food Hub at 1038 N. Sarah St. The Hub, originally intended to be a commercial shared kitchen and grocery, is now a site for Niche Food Group, Hosco Farms and The Gramophone’s employees to cook lunches for St. Louis Public School kids and provide hot meals to low-income seniors in North City.
“We made all our stock into sandwiches and we received a donation from Nathaniel Reid Bakery. Soon we’ll start ordering truckloads of food to help these kids get lunch and possibly dinner as well.”
While meals at the Hub are limited to SLPS students and North City seniors, the Gateway Resilience fund is open to any individual who has been financially damaged by COVID-19. See the full application, apply, or donate to the fund online at stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fund.