First Congregational Church in Clayton will host “The Battle Against the Coronavirus,” a COVID-19 community conversation with local medical experts. They will address the most up-to-date findings and news on the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 disease.
This Coffee Hour Chat will take place on Sunday, March 22, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the main sanctuary of the church, 6501 Wydown Blvd.
At this time, live attendees are not permitted. The Q&A event is will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FirstCongregationalUCC.
David Piston, chair of the Department of Cell Biology and Physiology at Washington University School of Medicine, will moderate the discussion.
One panelist is Sean Whelan, chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology at Washington University where they are intensely working on developing a vaccine for COVID-19. Whelan was formerly the head of Harvard’s Ph.D. Program in virology and his research has focused on other single-stranded RNA viruses such as rabies, measles, and Ebola. Whelan will give an update on progress to date and the timeline to get a possible vaccine to the public.
Mitch Botney, chief medical officer of Missouri Baptist Hospital since 2013, will also speak. He is board-certified in pulmonology and internal medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He will speak to the steps local hospitals are taking to prepare for Coronavirus patients.
Additional comments or questions will be answered after the presentation as time permits.
Check the Facebook event page for updates at www.facebook.com/events/545970423010061 or call 314-721-5060.
The video will be posted after the live stream on the church’s website, firstcongregational.org.