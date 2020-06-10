Local artist Cbabi Bayoc will host "The Revolving Brush," a free live paint class hosted virtually over Zoom on June 20 at 10 a.m.
"The Revolving Brush" is part of Bayoc's eManciPaint platform, which focuses on community projects directed toward children from all cultures, backgrounds and traditions. Through eManciPaint, Bayoc has created murals for many schools and produced his "Yoga Kids" series.
During the 45-minute class for kids, Bayoc will instruct participants in painting to create an original design. Parents are recommended to attend with their children for help with Zoom.
To RSVP, see more of Bayoc's work, or learn more, visit http://therevolvingbrush.splashthat.com.