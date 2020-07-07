"You Paid For It with Elliott Davis" on FOX-2 has continually covered a longstanding issue: poor security and a lack of security on MetroLink. The latest: a 19-year-old girl beaten up in a fight at the Forest Park MetroLink station, complete with screaming, and Metro guards stood by and did nothing. Watch the video here.
It isn't anything new. Elliott Davis also did a story in 2015 about a MetroLink passenger being beaten and robbed — no one helped and there were no security guards around. The passenger was held by some of the robbers while one continually beat him.
Crime has been a problem with MetroLink from the very beginning. There was a murder at the Delmar station in the first year that MetroLink began.
At the same Forest Park station where the recent fight took place, gangs of teenagers descended on the station in 2008 and viciously beat up everyone they could. A family that just got off a MetroLink train was knocked down and kicked. The son suffered a fractured eye socket and had to undergo surgery.
But Metro/ Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach wants to try a different approach and hired a new security firm earlier this year. Guards will no longer carry guns. When there is any dispute or problem, the focus will be on "de-escalation" — just try to calm everyone down. Roach wants to take the Mayberry approach.
Sheriff Andy Taylor didn't carry a gun in Mayberry and he could settle just about any dispute with no one getting hurt. Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife did carry a gun but it wasn't loaded. He kept one bullet in his shirt pocket — just in case. The only problem with Metro's new approach is that St. Louis is a very long way from Mayberry.
The firm that Metro hired to implement the new security plan has had problems in the past. The Post-Dispatch did a story about the firm in February after Councilman Tim Fitch raised the issue. Read it here.
The St. Louis County Council will have a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1 p.m., regarding Bi-State's 2021 operating and capital budget. Among other topics, the security issue will likely come up. Another matter the council needs to address is how Metro is doing when it comes to getting people to jobs. That has been an ongoing problem.
Also, Standard & Poors just downgraded Bi-State's bond rating by two notches and said they likely will be downgraded further. That will no doubt be discussed at the meeting.
Tom Sullivan
University City