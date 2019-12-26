Though the holiday season is coming to a close, there’s still plenty of opportunities to enjoy festive fare throughout St. Louis. This time of year, seasonal flavors are in abundance, and no industry is more famous for it than coffee.
Fortunately, St. Louis has more than a few independent coffee shops to supply your flavored fix. Here are a few of my recommendations to keep the holiday cheer going into 2020.
City Coffeehouse + Creperie, 36 N. Brentwood Blvd. — Clayton. Featured: Pumpkin Pie Latte.
I’m starting this list off with a classic: pumpkin spice. If you’re wanting the traditional seasonal coffee experience, look no further than this rich, creamy pumpkin pie latte. With its light flavoring, sweetness and mountain of whipped cream, this drink is a seasonal dessert in a glass. Other offerings: warm apple cider, apple cider mimosa.
Northwest Coffee Roasting Company, 8401 Maryland Ave. — Clayton and 4251 Laclede Ave. — Central West End. Featured: Flavored Lattes.
If you’re looking for something less sweet, Northwest’s flavored latte’s have you covered. With seasonal syrups like pistachio, butterscotch, pumpkin and peppermint, you can customize a coffee beverage to your taste. Availability of flavors may vary depending on location.
Coma Coffee Roasters, 1034 S. Brentwood Blvd. — Richmond Heights. Featured: Eggnog Cold Brew, Iced Oat Stout Latte.
Okay, I know cold drinks aren’t everyone’s favorite in winter, but these festive beverages were too interesting not to share. Coma Coffee is pushing the boundaries of seasonal drinks this year with a cold brew that’s actually two-thirds egg-nog. Sprinkled with nutmeg, this cream-colored coffee is a fun way to take in the season through a straw.
I also enjoyed an iced oat stout latte, which is made with a syrup reduced from local Earthbound Brewery’s oat stout. The collaborative effort results in a unique iced latte with hints of nuttiness. If you’re a stout drinker like me, you won’t regret trying it. Other offerings: pumpkin spice chai latte, cold brew with salted caramel cold foam, pumpkin spice latte.
Cursed Bikes & Coffee, 7401 Pershing Ave. — University City. Featured: Maple Sage Latte.
In my quest for coffee, I came across this shop, which is an experience in itself. Part bike shop, part coffee shop, Cursed Bikes gives you plenty to look at as you’re waiting for your maple sage latte. This herbal concoction is subtly flavored with sage and sweetened with maple for a pleasant pick-me-up. If you’re anti-sage, don’t worry; it’s less of a flavor and more of an accompaniment to the maple. Other offerings: pumpkin pie latte.
Blueprint Coffee, 6225 Delmar Blvd. — Delmar Loop, 4206 Watson Road and 3301 Washington Blvd. in the High Low. Featured: Orange Cardamom Latte.
My father’s childhood friend sends us a box of fruit every year for Christmas, so I’ve associated oranges with the holidays for a long time. This latte combines a classic holiday spice with the refreshing flavor of orange, and the result is a unique twist on a flavor often unaffiliated with coffee. The orange cardamom syrup can also be added to other beverages if lattes aren’t your jam. Other offerings: eggnog cold brew, sweet potato latte. Note: all flavors not available at all locations.