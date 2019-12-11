Longtime resident Jim Dwyer and independent bookstore Left Bank Books were honored as the recipients of two prestigious Central West End awards for 2019 at the annual “Celebrate the Central West End” cocktail party on Dec. 6 at Bar Italia on Maryland Plaza.
Dwyer and Left Bank co-owner Kris Kleindienst, alongside partner Jarek Steele, accepted the awards. The Polk Award honors an individual who embodies the values of Julius Polk, a resident who worked over his lifetime to improve the Central West End. The Renaissance Award is given to a group or business which has made a positive impact in the development of the Central West End.
Dwyer, a developer who has lived in the Central West End for over 50 years, helped grow the community with stores, companies and shopping centers.
“I am honored to be included among a distinguished group of previous recipients of the Julius Polk Award, each of whom contributed in some important way to shaping the passage of the CWE from its post-war doldrums to its present-day vitality,” said Dwyer. “It is a great story of perseverance and success. I feel privileged to have lived here all these years and to have had the opportunity both to witness that evolution and to participate in activities, big and small, that have helped shape that progress.”
Diverse and independent bookshop Left Bank Books has been celebrating its 50th year in operation throughout 2019. The mission of the store is to educate readers and expand horizons with author visits, events, charitable projects and community engagement.
“Jarek and I are delighted. We’ve been on this corner since 1977,” said Kleindienst in an earlier interview. “This is our home. This is us. We love this neighborhood. We’ve played a big part of its personality and popularity over the years and we’re proud of that.”
Introductions and awards were presented by St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson, who additionally issued proclamations declaring Dec. 6, 2019 as “Jim Dwyer Day” and “Left Bank Books Day” in the City of St. Louis.