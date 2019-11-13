Metro Theater Company presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Grandel Theatre in the Grand Center Arts District, Nov. 17 to Dec. 15. The American holiday classic takes to the stage in an adaptation by St. Louis playwright John Wolbers.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is staged as a play within a play, more specifically a 1940s live radio broadcast within a play. Complete with microphones, live sound effects, 1940s period costumes and a diverse company of characters, the adaptation tells the story of George Bailey and the town of Bedford Falls.
The play also illuminates the powerful, life-affirming message that one life can change the whole fabric of a community.
Set in a radio station, KMTC Radio St. Louis, on Christmas Eve 1949, the cast transforms from their radio station staff characters into multiple characters from Bedford Falls as they live broadcast “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The script includes references to St. Louis favorites such as Forest Park, and the cast even sings “Meet Me in St. Louis.” It also includes some audience participation, with the real audience serving as the play’s live studio audience.
This new adaptation is appealing to young and old alike. “It’s a Wonderful Life” ushers in a new generation of fans and allows older audiences to introduce the holiday mainstay to their children and grandchildren.
Metro Theater Company’s artistic director Julia Flood said she is delighted to bring a holiday classic to the Grandel stage.
“This fresh take on the story is deeply rooted in bringing community together and will be magic in the hands of this talented ensemble of actors,” Flood said.
The seven-member cast portrays multiple characters and includes Carl Overly, Jr., Chris E. Ware, Roxane McWilliams, Alicia Revé Like, Nicole Angeli, Mindy Shaw and Abraham Shaw.