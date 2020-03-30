Join landscape photographer Jack Curran on Saturday, April 4, 1:30 p.m., for a one-hour online presentation of his lecture, “Chasing the Light.”
A fireside chat with a friend, albeit without the fire, Curran will be sharing black and white photography from his travels and portfolios over the last five years. He will answer questions while sharing details on his photography, including technical information and challenges he encountered and overcame along the way.
Viewers will see and hear about recent work from Argentina, Chile, Italy, The Pacific Northwest, Iceland, Grand Tetons, The Badlands, The Rockies, The Southwest, Death Valley, Florida, South Carolina, Joshua Tree, Yosemite and a few close-to-home favorites.
International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum Virtual Lecture Series will be hosted on the Zoom Video Communications platform. Technical assistance will be available at IPHF by phone and email. Log in 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the lecture to verify connection.
Purchase tickets online at iphf.org/education-events.