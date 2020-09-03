The City of St. Louis and Forest Park Forever invite citizens to two community engagement sessions to share feedback on a reimagined Tamm Avenue Playground in Forest Park.
Sessions will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, from 4 -7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. - noon. Both sessions will be held at the Tamm Avenue Playground, located at Oakland Avenue at Graham Street in Forest Park.
At these engagement sessions, community members will share feedback on play equipment, features and amenities they would like to see in the new play space.
Individuals not able to attend the in-person sessions are encouraged to share feedback through an online survey at ForestParkForever.org/TammPlayground now through Sept. 20.
Sessions will be held outdoors to ensure the safety and well-being of participants.
- Masks are required for anyone age 9 and up
- Appropriate social distancing protocols will be maintained
- Hand sanitizer will be available
- Sessions will take place under a tree canopy to provide shade