During a Dec. 10 meeting of the Clayton Board of Aldermen, City Attorney Kevin O’Keefe announced that developer HBE Corporation had recently filed in St. Louis County Court for a temporary restraining order against the city and M1 Bank.
That same evening, HBE presented a conceptual review to the city’s plan commission/architectural review board for a condominium project proposed for Clayton’s central business district.
HBE alleges that the city did not follow its own ordinances in approving a project for M1 Bank, which will redevelop a building at 7 N. Bemiston, across from Clayton City Hall.
HBE contends that the bank was required to submit a site plan review prior to a building permit being issued, but such a document was never filed before work began. In the restraining order, HBE suggests that the M1 project, as proposed, would diminish the value of HBE’s project. HBE also contends that the M1 project, which includes adding additional parking, would negatively impact traffic circulation and the ability to safely access the HBE project from an alley.
HBE is planning a large mixed use project on the north end of the alley, stretching from Bemiston on the east to Central Avenue on the west. The project is bound by Maryland on the north. The main component of the project is a 115-condo building and a parking garage with more than 200 spots.
A court date is scheduled for Dec. 18 to discuss the restraining order.