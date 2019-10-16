Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins of On Point Hospitality announced on Oct. 2 the first pop-up at their new private event space, The Hideout, 210 N. Euclid Ave., of Corpse Reviver for the Halloween season.
Howard and Wiggins are the team behind Retreat Gastropub, 6 N Sarah Street, and Yellowbelly, 4659 Lindell Blvd.
The new bright and modern space will transform into a haunted drinking den for just two weeks from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 2.
The ghoulishly glam space will be decked out in all things Halloween from cobwebs to skeletons. The Corpse Reviver name pays tribute to the classic cocktail and creative libations will be the central focus of the bar pop-up. Beverage director and co-owner Tim Wiggins and his Yellowbelly team have been working on developing the menu for months.
“It will be over-the-top,” Wiggins said. “You’ve seen these pop-up bar experiences for other holidays, but we want to celebrate all things spooky and cool for the Halloween season.”
If the drink names are any indication, Corpse Reviver will be a destination for Halloween celebrations. In addition, the pop-up is charity-focused as well and $1 of every cocktail will be donated to the ACLU of Missouri.
Cocktail menu items include the Ghost Malone, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Blood Moon, Oaxacan Dead, Cookie Monster, Skeleton Swizzle and many more.
The Corpse Reviver Pop-Up will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. The bar will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight. Parties over six will be limited. For more information, visit www.thehideoutstl.com/corpse-reviver.