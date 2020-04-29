The Realtors at Gladys Manion are joining together to help the Greater St. Louis Community by collecting food for those in need.
Gladys Manion are accepting non-perishable food donations from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., May 1 to May 8 at the office located at 8227 Maryland Avenue. The highest need is for protein items like beans, tuna, chicken, peanut butter, stews and chili.
Food donations will be going to Operation Food Search (Overland) and the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Family Services in Creve Coeur.
For those who prefer to donate from home, a GoFundMe campaign located here will benefit Operation Food Search.
Any donation will help make an impact.