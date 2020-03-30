GiftAMeal, a St. Louis-based mobile app, has announced plans to provide relief to struggling restaurants and consumers.
GiftAMeal is a mobile app that helps provide a meal to someone in need each time a user takes a photo in a participating restaurant.
The app recently announced its partnership with 200 restaurants, with 400,000 meals provided to those in need.
Founder and CEO Andrew Glantz said food service employees are struggling to retain jobs and pay bills. To assist both restaurants and at-risk individuals, GiftAMeal is offering several additional features. One is a donation program available for delivery and pickup to customers.
While users of GiftAMeal usually need to take an in-restaurant picture of their meal to use the app, a new update temporarily allows users to take pictures off-site to donate meals for take-out, delivery and gift card purchases.
“Please support our local partner restaurants that are struggling during this difficult time,” said Glantz.
Another initiative is immediate financial support of hunger relief agencies. GiftAMeal will match donations up to $5,000 for Operation Food Search. To contribute, visit weblink.donorperfect.com/GiftAMealMatch.
Glantz is currently waiving program fees for many partner restaurants.
“It’s important to me that our donations continue to flow to hunger relief organizations, and I know that the visibility of restaurants on our platform can have a big impact on cash-flow for these local businesses,” he said.
The free GiftAMeal app is available on iPhone and Android devices at giftameal.com/download.
Check out www.giftameal.com for more information or look up GiftAMeal on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.