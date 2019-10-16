U.S. Park Ranger Richard Fefferman shared his knowledge of the Gateway Arch National Park’s spooky past on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Gateway to the Stars event, “Ghosts of the Arch Grounds.” These events usually include talks with “Sky Ranger” Fefferman and an opportunity to stargaze with a telescope.
Cloudy skies did not stop the sky ranger from delivering his presentation, “Ghosts,” held outdoors on the Arch grounds. Fefferman focused on historical tragedies instead of supernatural hauntings for his talk.
“We won’t be conjuring any spirits,” Fefferman told an audience of approximately 40 people.
None died while constructing the Arch, despite estimates that the project would claim 13 workers’ lives.
However, many tragedies have taken place on what are now the 91 acres of the Gateway Arch National Park grounds.
Death by Fire
Fefferman began his talk by telling the story of The Great Fire of 1849.
A fire broke out on one of the dozens of steamboats docked near the banks of the Mississippi River, where the Arch stands today. To keep the fire from spreading, workers would usually untie burning ships. Winds would carry the steamboats away from the other docked vessels to the Illinois bank.
However, winds blew east to west that night, carrying flames from the docks toward the city, igniting warehouses containing gunpowder.
“Everything went wrong that night,” Fefferman said.
According to Fefferman, as many as 23 steamboats caught fire on May 17, 1849.
Capt. Thomas B. Targee, a volunteer firefighter, was one of several men using explosives to create “fire breaks” – demolishing certain areas to save particularly important buildings, like the Old Courthouse.
In the confusion of the fire, however, Targee entered a building to place explosives. Unbeknownst to Targee, a fuse to explosives placed in the building had already been lit.
“There was no chance of escape,” Fefferman said.
Targee was one of three people who lost their lives in the Great Fire of 1849. He was the first fireman killed in the line of duty in the U.S.
“That was part of the history that I didn’t know,” attendee James Kelley said. “He was a true hero.”
According to oral tradition, Fefferman said a strange object fell from the sky stopping a man walking away from the fire. That object, Fefferman said, was either Targee’s head or an appendage of his, depending on which version of the story is told.
A Stunt Gone Wrong
One hundred thirty-one years later, a man named Kenneth Swyers also met his unfortunate fate near the banks of the Mississippi.
Swyers’ wife watched as her parachuting husband landed on top of the Arch. He then tumbled off 630 feet down the north leg to his death.
Fefferman said Swyers may have tried to parachute through the legs of the arch, but instead landed on top. Strong winds that day blew Swyers to his death.
“I’m sure he pulled his parachute,” Fefferman said. “But due to the strong winds and the way he was tumbling, his parachute did not open, and it did not go well for him.”
Shipwreck
In the 1990s, before the Great Flood of 1993, a barged Burger King, a floating helipad and the U.S.S. Inaugural — a
minesweeper used in World War II — were docked in front of the Arch.
Fefferman said the Inaugural was one of the best tourist attractions in St. Louis.
“My kids could climb the ladders,” Fefferman said. “They could spin the gun turrets. It was really cool.”
However, the Inaugural became a casualty of the Great Flood of 1993.
When the historic water levels caused the floating complex to break free from its mooring, both the Burger King barge and the helipad struck the Poplar Street Bridge and sank. The Inaugural, however, kept floating for a few days.
Fefferman said the Inaugural, while able to float, was not seaworthy.
“It’s sort of still here,” Fefferman said.
The Inaugural sank approximately a mile south of the Arch, where it ran aground on the banks of the Missouri side of the Mississippi.
A View of the Stars
Due to cloud coverage, Fefferman was only able to show one celestial phenomenon on Saturday, the sunset piercing through downtown skyscrapers to reflect off the stainless steel of the Arch. A redo for the stargazing, provided by St. Louis Astronomical Society volunteers, will likely be held on Oct. 25, Fefferman said. For more information, visit www.gatewayarch.com/events.