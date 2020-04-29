On Saturday, May 9, the Friends of the University City Public Library will present its annual trivia night fundraiser for the Library via Zoom. The program will take place at 6:30 p.m.
This event has long been the Friends’ trademark fundraiser for the University City Public Library, and the Friends decided that the Library’s closure and the state’s social distancing policies shouldn’t stop the fun. Now, teams can compete from the comfort of their own homes. Given the fundraising nature of the event and the unusual circumstances of this year’s trivia night, no cash prizes will be awarded. Teams will compete for bragging rights only.
For those who wish to join the fun, send a check for $20 per player to: Friends of the University City Public Library c/o Jo Seltzer, 8001 Cornell Ave, University City, MO 63130. Please include an email address with the check.
For those registering after May 1, it is possible to pay by credit card through PayPal. Email your number of players to UCLibraryFriends987@gmail.com and you will be invoiced, and sent Zoom instructions after payment. All payments must be received by May 7.
The Friends will provide solo players with teams if they do not have one.