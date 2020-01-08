The St. Louis County Library Foundation presents bestselling author Daniel Levitin for a discussion and signing of “Successful Aging: A Neuroscientist Explores the Power and Potential of our Lives” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. at Library Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
The program is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase at the event.
Author of bestsellers “This Is Your Brain on Music” and “The Organized Mind,” Daniel Levitin turns his insights to what happens in our brains as we age, why we should think about health span, not life span, and what we can do to make the most of aging.
Levitin looks at the science behind what we all can learn from those who age joyously, as well as how to adapt our culture to take full advantage of older people’s wisdom and experience. Throughout his exploration of what aging really means, Levitin reveals resilience strategies and practical, cognitive enhancing tricks everyone should do as they age.
“Successful Aging” inspires a new approach to how readers think about their final decades, changing the way plans are made for old age in a society in which the average life expectancy continues to rise.
Levitin is a neuroscientist, cognitive psychologist and bestselling author. He is Founding Dean of Arts & Humanities at the Minerva Schools at KGI in San Francisco, and Professor Emeritus of psychology and neuroscience at McGill University. He is the author of “This Is Your Brain on Music,” “The World in Six Songs,” “The Organized Mind” and “A Field Guide to Lies.”
The event is presented by St. Louis County Library Foundation’s Medical Art Series sponsored by Dr. Arthur Gale and Family and Missouri Baptist Healthcare Foundation.
Upon two weeks’ notice, accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities. Contact St. Louis County Library at 314-994-3300 or visit www.slcl.org.