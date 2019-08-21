A new path is making it easier for walkers, runners, cyclists and neighbors to enter Forest Park from the Central West End, after the completion of a 1/3-mile extension to Forest Park’s recreational path on the park’s eastern side.
Funded by supporters of Forest Park Forever, the ADA-accessible trail connects from Hospital Drive to Forest Park Parkway between Steinberg Skating Rink and Kingshighway.
The new trail links up to the existing Dual Recreational Path that circles the park for a total of six miles. All visitors are encouraged to share the path, so that everyone can have an enjoyable, safe time on this new extension to the park’s trail system.