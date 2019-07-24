Flash flooding that swept through the region on Monday, July 22, sent cars floating down the street and caused the evacuation of an apartment complex in University City.
Four feet of standing water flooded the Westover Court apartment complex when heavy rain caused the nearby River Des Peres to rapidly crest in the 1200 block of Westover Court and the 8000 block of Hafner Court, according to the University City Police Department.
Police said the Westover Court apartment complex was completely evacuated, and there was at least one foot of water in the first-floor apartments. Residents were evacuated safely and there were no injuries, police added.
Cars and dumpsters were seen floating down the street. The nearby Hafner Court apartment complex also experienced flooding, but only two of its buildings were evacuated for precautionary purposes, police said. The University City Fire Department assisted police in the evacuation. Everyone who was evacuated from the two apartment complexes was taken to University City’s community center for temporary shelter. The American Red Cross was called to assist.
University City police said the flood waters receded rapidly during the evacuation process, and most residents returned to their apartments.
Monday’s heavy rains also caused flash flooding in several other areas of St. Louis.