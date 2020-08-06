The First Unitarian Church of St. Louis is now accepting grant applications from qualified non-profits focused on issues of poverty, homelessness and the underserved. Approximately $5000 is available in micro-grants averaging $400 - $500 each. Preference is given to direct service organizations.
Funding comes from an endowment created by the late Renni Shuter, a long-time CWE resident, First Church member, West End Word writer and owner, and community activist.
Grant proposals of a maximum of three pages in length must be received by September 7, 2020 to be eligible. Awards will be announced in early October.
Application information is available at www.firstuustlouis.org or by e-mailing: fccf@firstuustlouis.org.