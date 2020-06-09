Executive Artistic Director Carrie Houk announced recently that the fifth annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis, originally scheduled for May 2020, will move to May 2021 at the Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square.
Though the original theme was "Tennessee Williams & Italy," Houk wrote in an email update that the festival is "taking a sharp pivot from Italy to St. Louis with a reboot of a Fifth Annual Festival which will focus on Williams’ youth and time spent with The Mummers, an offbeat St. Louis theatre company that tried out a number of Williams early plays and is immortalized in Williams essay 'Something Wild.'"
“Tennessee Williams: Something Wild” will play Oct. 22 - Nov. 1, 2020, at The Link Auditorium, 4504 Westminster Place — formerly The Wednesday Club and the theatre where The Mummers performed.
The main production will be Williams' most iconic play, "The Glass Menagerie," seen through the lens of The Mummers in a framing story written by Brian Hohlfeld. Other offerings will include a production of “Glass” by Michael Aman, which imagines Tennessee Williams and Laurette Taylor in her dressing room on the opening night of “The Glass Menagerie”; a series of “St. Louis Rooming House Plays,” one-acts by Williams that all take place in St. Louis; “The Man in the Overstuffed Chair,” a one-man show featuring renowned Tennessee Williams interpreter Jeremy Lawrence, based on an essay in which Williams addresses his relationship with his father; a Scholars Conference which will delve deeply into Williams’ time in Missouri; audience panels with St. Louis themes; a Tennessee Williams Tribute; the TW Bus Tour; social events and more.