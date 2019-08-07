Local animal shelters and rescue organizations have joined forces to create the St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber “Pawty,” a livestreamed event that will raise funds and awareness of shelter-pet adoption. The first-ever collaborative event will take place over a 24-hour period between Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11.
Each of the 15 participating shelters recruited 15 fans committed to raising $1,000 each for their respective shelter. These fans will spend the night in an animal’s kennel and share updates with followers on social media regarding their organization’s mission and the progress toward their fundraising goal.
The 24-hour event will be showcased on multiple social media platforms and reach the organizations’ combined 376,643 Facebook, 64,195 Instagram and 22,715 Twitter followers, as well as participating individuals’ personal social networks.
The Slumber “Pawty” concept got its start in 2017 as a livestreamed event at Gateway Pet Guardians. Based on its initial success, Gateway Pet Guardians reached out to other shelters to invite them to create this year’s inaugural bi-state area event. The following shelters are slated to participate:
• Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center
• Animal Protective Association
• Belleville Area Humane Society
• Crestwood Animal Shelter
• Five Acres Animal Shelter
• Gateway Pet Guardians
• Helping Strays of Monroe County
• Madison County Animal Control
• Metro East Humane Society
• Open Door Animal Sanctuary
• Partners for Pets
• St. Charles County Animal Control
• St. Clair County Animal Control
• Stray Rescue of St. Louis
• Tenth Life
Nestlé Purina PetCare is the presenting sponsor.
“When we livestreamed our first Slumber ‘Pawty’ event two years ago, we had no idea how wildly successful it would be – both as an awareness builder and fundraiser for our shelter,” said Jamie Case, executive director of Gateway Pet Guardians. “We knew such a great idea had to be shared with like-minded shelters, and we’re thrilled to have 15 shelters working together to help impact the lives of thousands of homeless and neglected animals in need of loving, forever families.”
For more information about the event, to participate or donate, visit shelterslumberpawty.org.