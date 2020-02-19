University City’s Public Library is documenting citizen stories as part of an Oral History Program that parallels a reality radio show.
Started in 2015, the library’s Oral History Program collects real-life interviews of everyday individuals and turns them into a catalog of stories to help preserve the progressive, forward-thinking framework of the city’s community.
The Oral History Program started as part of The Library of Congress’ StoryCorps Project created by award-winning National Public Radio Documentary Producer Dave Isay. Through a partnership with the Ferguson Municipal Public Library, the University City Public Library applied for and received grant funds to administer the StoryCorps Project here in the St. Louis region. After one year of collecting people’s stories to create a national archive for The Library of Congress, the StoryCorps program ended in St. Louis. However, University City’s Public Library carefully decided to continue the program under a new brand: the Oral History Program.
“StoryCorps is based on the idea of two people who know each other interviewing one another, and there is no limit to what they can talk about. It’s really their time. It almost becomes a very sanctified little moment between two people — good friends, relatives, neighbors, coworkers — and you just get that additional intimacy that you wouldn’t necessarily get with two people who just met,” said Kara Krekeler, reference librarian for the University City Library and the Oral History Program’s coordinator.
The University City Library has transitioned the StoryCorps architecture to continue the mission of preserving and sharing humanity’s stories to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.
Participants are made into reality stars as their stories are archived for listening by anyone via the library’s website.
For some, it’s a healing process. University City resident Melvin Edwards’ story touches on his 36 years of soberness and the pain that led him to alcoholism.
“It’s the best thing to do because the questions bring you out of yourself,” said Edwards. “The only reason why I told my story was because I was able to be truthful ... I was able to get out some things from my childhood. This helped me grow.”
Another participant, Linda Ballard, is the former library director for the University City Public Library. Ballard retired in 2011 and currently works with UCity in Bloom and serves her community through a local food pantry. Her recordings include an interview of Jane Miller, former University of Missouri - St. Louis teacher who sued the university system for discrimination and won.
“This program is the oral history of ordinary people who are not so ordinary,” said Ballard.
Training on the technique of accurately recording the interviews was held in Brooklyn, New York, by StoryCorp. Krekeler and Scott Bonner, library director for the Ferguson Municipal Public Library, traveled to Brooklyn to meet with an official programmer. After the training and year-long grant, both University City and Ferguson’s libraries were able to keep the equipment used for the StoryCorps program.
The interviewing process for the Oral History Program takes place in a comfortable setting at University City’s Library. Sessions are about 40 minutes and have no formal structure. The reality show-style recordings create a living archive for future generations to understand the complexities of their community. There are no age limits for participation; however, individuals under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to be recorded.
Oral History Program stories are effectuated and distributed to participants through a compact disc at no cost. The disc arrives five to seven weeks after the interview is recorded. With the permission of the participants, a second copy will be archived at University City Public Library. University City Library does not charge participants to participate.
“A lot of people think because they’re not rich and famous that their story does not matter, but everybody has a story. It’s just a matter of letting people know it’s ok to share that story. It’s good to share that story,” said Krekeler. “Nothing is off-limits. When I say it’s their time, anything is on the table.”
To learn more about the Oral History Program or listen to others’ stories, visit the University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd., or visit www.ucpl.lib.mo.us for more information.