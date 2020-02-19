As business advisors, Christy Maxfield and Cheryl Watkins-Moore encourage others to step outside their comfort zone when working to realize their goals. Naturally, they discovered they had to leave their own comfort zones when they dove into podcasting.
That was three years ago. “Entrepreneurially Thinking” began its 13th season this January, and the weekly podcast, released each Wednesday, is nearing 160 episodes. They posted their milestone 150th episode on Nov. 27, 2019, and they have a regular monthly audience of 1,500 listeners.
Recorded out of a studio in the Central West End, the hour-long podcast celebrates the entrepreneurial mindset through the stories of women and men building companies in the St. Louis region.
And both hosts have accomplished business backgrounds themselves. Maxfield is president and CEO of Purpose First Advisors. Watkins-Moore leads BioSTL’s STEM Entrepreneurship as the director of the Inclusion Initiative and is co-founder of REAL Cannabis Co., working as the chief strategy and marketing officer.
Despite the wide spectrum of experience between the two, Maxfield and Watkins-Moore will be the first to admit they had much to learn about producing a podcast. But after over 150 episodes, they have grown into their roles.
“Now it’s more of a conversation. It’s an opportunity for folks to find out about concepts, get information,” Watkins-Moore said. “This has been an amazing three years.”
It was the right time, too, as entrepreneurship has flourished in the region.
Watkins-Moore’s company is particularly focused on helping women and entrepreneurs of color — “those visionaries who are typically under-represented and under-estimated” — to build successful businesses.
The podcast provides inspiration for those who don’t often see themselves in the start-up headlines, she said.
“Christy and I know what it is like to be the ‘only’ in a room,” said Watkins-Moore. “We are living our own entrepreneurial journeys, leading by example. And each episode gives us a chance to share the lessons we’ve learned coaching countless owners and founders on their own paths to build successful businesses.”
Exciting Guests
Maxfield said there is no shortage of interesting, informative guests for the show.
The two have hosted a slew of prominent business figures in St. Louis, including: Arlan Hamilton of Backstage Capital; artist Cbabi Bayoc; Steve Epner of The Startup Within; Kathryn Finney of Digital Undivided; De Nichols of Civic Creatives and Loeb Fellow in Residence at Harvard University; and Khalia Collier, owner of St. Louis Surge.
“What keeps me excited is that we meet so many interesting people,” she noted. “From Main Street to high tech, we have great guests on the show. We give them support and encouragement, and what resources are available to them.”
Watkins-Moore said the advice is valuable in both a practical and inspirational way.
“It feels more like ‘I should do that.’ They learn what to do to grow a business,” Watkins-Moore said. “No matter what their situation in life, everyone can learn something, and it’s an opportunity to build a viable network.”
Maxfield said the target audience learns that they are not alone.
“They feel connected to something that’s bigger than themselves,” Watkins-Moore said, noting that black women are the single biggest growth demographic in entrepreneurship. “The great people we meet keep me inspired.”
Accomplished Hosts
After raising millions of dollars as a development professional for nearly 20 years, Maxfield started The Mission Center in the spring of 2010. Later, she joined the Center for Emerging Technologies in June 2015, first as director of entrepreneur development services. Now as program consultant, she works with business owners across a wide spectrum of technology, bioscience and consumer/manufactured ventures to promote the development of new companies in Missouri.
She has taught entrepreneurship at UMSL and Washington University. She earned her master’s in business administration from Webster University and her bachelor’s in political science from Montclair State University.
Watkins-Moore is the founder and CEO of Upstart Innovations, a medical device technology development organization. She is also co-founder and CEO of Accelerated Rehabilitation Technologies, a technology development company focused in the rehabilitation market.
As the director of Bioscience Entrepreneurial Inclusion for BioSTL, she is responsible for creating processes and programming that will increase the mission impact and the regional bioscience ecosystem by improving the performance and contribution of underrepresented populations.
She is an adjunct professor at Northwestern University Law School. She earned a master’s in business management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Fisk University.
She is a doctor of podiatric medicine, earning her degree from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine.
Entrepreneurially Thinking, also known as #ETHINKSTL, is available on multiple platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Castbox – and at www.entrepreneuriallythinking.com.
For more information, visit www.biostl.org and www.realcannabisco.com for Watkins-Moore and www.purposefirstadvisors.com for Maxfield.