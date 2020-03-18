Soorya Performing Arts is bringing its three-day annual American Natya Festival to the Wydown Auditorium, 6500 Wydown Blvd. The original dates, April 24 - 26, have been postponed due to COVID-19. The new dates are to be determined.
The festival presents professional performing artists from across the United States and India. It is curated by Guru Prasanna Kasthuri, artistic director of St. Louis’ Soorya Performing Arts and a renowned dancer among Indian and American Indian classical dance elites. It is the first and only Indian Classical Dance Drama Festival in the country.
The highlight of this year’s festival is “1947 - Flames of Freedom,” a theatrical presentation depicting the freedom movement of India against British rule. Based on historical facts from the 16th to 20th century, it is co-produced with India’s visiting team — Shanthala Arts Trust from Bengaluru.
The show highlights the sacrifices of millions of freedom-loving people against the tyranny of colonialism which paved a way to the establishment of the free democratic republic of India in 1947.
Music and lyrics were recorded in India with authentic musical instruments. Key incidents from this time period are depicted by over a dozen individual dances in this program.
The festival is also hosting five additional dance events from guest dance companies:
•“Dvandva - The Problem of Plenty” by Siddhi Dance Academy of Dublin, California.
•“BuddhiBhrama — a mind disturbed” by Socially Conscious Artists Foundation which focuses on the problem of “depression” in the United States by SCARF INC.
•“Nava Janardana Parijatham,” a choreographic interpretation of the popular mythological divine life of Lord Krishna and Satyabhama by Radhanika School of Dance.
•“Krishnaarpanam,” a cadence of dances dedicated to Lord Krishna by Shivalaya School of Dance of Montgomery, Alabama.
•“Antahpura Geethegalu” (Songs from the Palace) depicting love stories of graceful dancers from 11th century Hoysala kingdom by Sushma Mohan of Atlanta, Georgia.
Tickets for the three-day festival can be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets, at Seema Enterprises in Manchester and Bombay Bazaar in Chesterfield. More details on the festival can be found at www.natya.org.