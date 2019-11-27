Holiday on the Plaza - Maryland Plaza
Saturday, Dec. 7, 1-5 p.m.
Enjoy an afternoon of festive family entertainment at Holiday on the Plaza. The event features pony rides, visits with Santa and performances by Bob Kramer’s Marionettes. Head indoors for holiday music and interactive experiences. Admission to the indoor workshop is a new, unwrapped toy or $5 per child. Stick around for the Magical Tree Lighting at 5 p.m.
Central West End Window Walk
Saturdays, December 7, 14 & 21, 1-5 p.m.
Experience the magic of the holidays at the Central West End’s annual Window Walk, now in its 10th year. Window Walk is a month-long celebration, highlighting the many wonderful attributes of the holidays in the CWE — shopping at boutiques, seasonal libations and great meals at local restaurants — all while strolling amidst elegantly decorated windows. Window Walk brings back the time-honored tradition formerly found in downtown windows and gives St. Louisans a great venue to experience the holidays.
Visitors can enjoy free holiday festivities, including carriage rides, ice carvings, carolers, s’mores, gift wrapping, pictures with Santa, live music, street performers and more!