While many schools are closing as the nation mobilizes around coronavirus response measures, a new school in the Central West End is opening to ensure that essential workers do not lose crucial childcare services during the crisis.
Enrollment for Guidepost Montessori's Emergency Childcare for Essential Workers program is now open for qualifying families at 4150 Laclede Avenue. The program serves children ages 8 weeks to 6 years. Care will run from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. with the option for extended hours.
The Central West End location, as well as the program's other locations, utilizes teachers who opted into adapting their classrooms for this program. Learning will be facilitated in small cohorts, with heightened safety and sanitation measures as guided by the CDC. Parents will have access to flexible drop-off and weekly care free of long-term commitment and ant significantly discounted rates — all under the umbrella of Montessori principles.
"Guidepost will bring to bear the entire weight of its pedagogical and programmatic expertise to ensure that essential workers can be confident their children are spending their days in the calmest, most stabilizing, and most enriching environments possible, surrounded by adults who will envelop them in love and care," said Ray Girn, CEO of Higher Ground Education and founder of Guidepost Montessori.
Guidepost Montessori has plans to expand emergency childcare beyond the bounds of its location in order to serve as many workers in critical fields as possible.
As part of Guidepost's commitment to emergency childcare, the school network has partnered with Care.com as a preferred provider in its Care@Works Backup Childcare Program, which helps families book backup care when their existing childcare options fall through. Families of essential workers will be able to seamlessly book care within care.com's platform and register at their closed Guidepost location. To see if you qualify, go to guidepostmontessori.com/programs.emergency-care. For more information, email emergencycare@guidepostmontessori.com or call 855-444-1442.