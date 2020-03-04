Edera Italian Eatery, a new concept focused on simple food served in a casual atmosphere, will open in May at 48 Maryland Plaza in the Central West End. The 120-seat Edera will open in the former home of Scape American Bistro in a partnership with the Koplar family and culinary consultant Mike Randolph.
Randolph has owned and operated restaurants in St. Louis for more than a decade, garnering four James Beard semifinalist mentions for best chef Midwest. Chef Mick Fumo will serve as Edera’s executive chef, bringing many years of industry experience, most-recently as chef at The Ritz-Carlton St. Louis.
“We are fortunate to be located in one of the most exciting locations in the city,” said Sam Koplar. “But rather than try to recreate Scape, we reached out to friends and neighbors to find out what they really want to see in this location. Based on the input we received, we developed a casual, modern concept that is sophisticated while remaining approachable to guests.”
Edera’s menu will feature Randolph’s interpretation of classic Italian dishes including pizza, signature pastas and prime steaks and chops, served with housemade sauces and baked goods. Beverage offerings include a variety of wine options, classic cocktails and a beer list that includes plenty of local craft brews.
“In addition to creating a menu that is approachable and inviting to our customers, we also are striving to create an atmosphere that fosters interaction between our staff and our guests,” said Randolph. “To create this energy, we will be moving components out of their traditional homes in the kitchen and into the bar and dining area.”
A centerpiece of the new restaurant will be a pizza station positioned on a raised platform in the dining room and featuring Edera’s own pizza ranging in price from $14-18 for a 14-inch pizza. Additional dining options include a glass-walled wine room and chef’s table on the lower level, expandable event space on the second floor and an ivy-walled back courtyard open during warmer months.
“Edera,” the Italian word for “Ivy,” pays homage to the restaurant’s exterior seating area, but the term also has a second meaning: to “seize” or “grab hold of.” Having been invested in the iconic Central West End neighborhood for almost 100 years, the Koplar family views Edera as the latest initiative to seize upon one of the greatest locations in the city of St Louis.
“Our experience with Scape reminds us that the culinary scene is constantly evolving and that we must reinvent ourselves from time to time in order to stay relevant,” said Bob Koplar. “We took our time and did our research to make certain that Edera will resonate with guests for many years to come.”