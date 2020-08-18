Executive Director Dr. Jess Watson recently announced that earthday365’s planned Earth Day Half Birthday on Oct. 18th in Tower Grove Park will be replaced by a virtual festival and Green Curbside Hop.
In the best interest of public health, earthday365 is unable to host an outdoor St. Louis Earth Day Festival in Tower Grove Park as planned on Oct. 18th. The festival has instead been modified into two new events.
A unique Green Curbside Hop will be held Oct. 15, combining a socially-distanced treasure hunt through the streets of Maplewood for delectable green dining treats with a Festival Gift Bag full of items from a wide variety of St. Louis Earth Day Festival vendors. The event will provide a connection to the Festival experience in a fun and safe way that supports the St. Louis sustainability community. More information on this event is available at https://earthday-365.org/green-curbside-hop/.
The Virtual Earth Day Half Birthday Festival will also be revamped, including live events with a focused line-up of Environmental Changemakers, while incorporating more video and interactive elements (including a virtual scavenger hunt) into the Festival Experience Areas.
Green Curbside Hop participating restaurants include Pie Oh My!, Foundation Grounds, Kakao Chocolate, The Blue Duck, Bolyards, Living Room, and The Post.
More information can be found at www.earthday-365.org.