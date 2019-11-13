“Frozen II” opens Nov. 22. Considering how efficient Disney is at getting the most out of its hits, I’m confident we can expect a sequel as slick as the first. I’m hoping to see a lot of my favorite character, the snowman who wants to loll on the beach. But it’s doubtful that any of the songs in the sequel will make as big an impact as the original’s “Let It Go.”
The song won an Oscar and was enormously popular. It also kicked up a surprising amount of controversy. If you don’t listen carefully to the lyrics, “Let It Go” sounds like one of those pop songs in which a repressed woman breaks through to sexual freedom. In a movie aimed at a young audience, that’s likely to cause a stir.
But those who really listened felt that it was something less familiar and more powerful than a sexy ballad. They compared preteens’ obsession with it to drug addiction or contagious disease. They said it had hidden meanings. Evangelicals deplored it for encouraging young people to come out as gay. People on the autism spectrum applauded it as an anthem about accepting being different.
Watching the scene in the movie, you notice that the eroticism is in the visuals, not the lyrics. Our heroine, Queen Elsa, exchanges her modest gown for a slinkier number, and swings her hips as she sashays around, but she’s not thinking about sex. In fact, she’s renouncing any form of human contact forever.
Elsa, you’ll recall, has an uncontrollable and unwanted super-power: ice. She managed to hide it through childhood, but in the previous scene she was shockingly exposed and forced to flee her kingdom. What she’s doing in the song is consigning herself to a lifetime of solitude on a mountain top.
So why is it so exhilarating? Let it Go turns out to be an ingenious pun. It means giving her power free rein where it can’t hurt anybody. It also means cutting ties with friends and family, crown and country. She’s not making a choice, the way singers of conventional “I’m free to love” songs do. She’s facing up to having no choice and nothing to lose.
It’s a song about accepting rejection. Contradictory as that sounds, “Let It Go” comes out of a long American tradition. It echoes moments in two of our classic novels.
Late in “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” Huck and his friend Jim have floated down the Mississippi to the South. Jim is a runaway slave, and the church and the law tell Huck he is committing a sin and a crime by helping him. Huck writes the letter turning him in, but affectionate memories of Jim pile up in his head, and he tears up the letter, crying out, “All right then! I’ll go to hell!”
Reading that line, you feel the same wild yet bleak exhilaration you feel when Elsa sings, “Let it go!”
“The Scarlet Letter” begins with Hester Prynne standing to be shamed by the whole population of Puritan Boston for adultery. Like Elsa, she has been found out. Her illegitimate baby is in her arms. Her lover, Reverend Dimmesdale, doesn’t have the courage to ‘fess up. But a strange thing happens as the book goes on. Dimmesdale, outwardly a pillar of the community, weakens and sickens. Meanwhile the outcast Hester grows stronger. She embroiders her scarlet A, turning the badge of shame into a work of art.
Elsa too strengthens, learning that the power that has driven her into exile has a creative side. She magically constructs a bridge and castle of ice.
The reason people got so excited about Let It Go is that it’s a subversive song. It taps into a deep, longstanding American suspicion that the individual’s compromise with society is precarious. If they ever find out what’s deep inside you, they’ll expell you.
This suspicion is well-founded. Societies work by excluding as much as by including. Army sergeants know that the way to create unit cohesion is to get everybody to scorn some weakling or oddball. Even in civilian life, almost everybody — not just closeted gays or autistics — feels the pressure to fit in or be found out. You may say that my ideas are outmoded, that Americans today want a more inclusive society. But that’s only 60% of us. The other 40%, the Trump supporters, want a more exclusive society.
“Huckleberry Finn” and “The Scarlet Letter” suggest that the only individuals to enjoy true freedom are the outcasts. Frozen flirts with this idea for as long as it takes Elsa to sing “Let It Go,” then remembers it’s a Disney movie, and steers her back into her palace and the embrace of her friends. But the song was a thrilling subversive moment.