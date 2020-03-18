A practical plan for the Loop Trolley to resume Thursday-Sunday service is in the works, according to trolley taxing district Chairman Joe Edwards.
In an email to the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District Board, Edwards said the “valuable transit asset” could be ready as soon as April, after a long-awaited third trolley car joins its brethren following out-of-state alterations and safety testing.
“The third trolley car should be tested and ready by then to enable predictable service,” wrote Edwards. “By the way, car 003 is beautiful.”
Edwards, who owns many prominent locations in the Delmar Loop including Blueberry Hill, has long been a proponent of the trolley and has consistently maintained that the addition of a third car would help the trolley’s reliability and promote ridership.
The 2.2-mile fixed-track railcar system connecting the Delmar Loop to the Missouri History Museum first opened in November 2018, after years of funding questions and delays. The total cost for the project was over $50 million, roughly half of which came from a loan from the Federal Transit Administration.
Ridership for the first year was far below expected, and the trolley ceased operations in late 2019 despite several last-minute cash infusions.
Federal Transit Administration Regional Administrator Mokhtee Ahmad received an update from Edwards on Feb. 20, outlining plans for future operations. In his response, Ahmad reminded Edwards that the FTA requires grant recipients to use FTA assets for public transportation for their full useful life.
“If equipment and property are removed from public transportation services prior to useful life
requirements being met, the FTA will require the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District to follow federal early disposition procedures, which may include repayment of the remaining federal interest to FTA,” he said.