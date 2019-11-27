Clayton officials on Nov. 18 heard updates on two major cultural institutions in the city — the Shaw Park Ice Rink and the St. Louis Art Fair.
The plan commission/architectural review board reviewed an updated plan for improvements and renovations to the Shaw Park Ice Rink.
During the meeting, Patty DeForrest, director of parks and recreation, said her staff is still working with the project’s architect Chiodini and S.M. Wilson, the project manager, to develop plans for a new rink both with and without a roof.
Plans for a new rink have been discussed for over a decade. Early discussions included possibly enclosing the rink entirely. Those plans changed to include enclosing the rink in a roof while leaving the rink open on the sides, allowing year-round use of the facility.
DeForrest said the city has yet to find funding for the roof, which has an expected cost of approximately $4 million. She said funding has been found for other parts of the rink renovation, including the rink itself and the support building, which will house administration staff and will include party areas and locker rooms. The building will also serve the park’s tennis courts.
Expected cost of the project is about $14.2 million with the roof. DeForrest said the city hopes to make a decision on the project in early 2020 She said the rink would likely open in the spring of 2021.
The overall project would see demolition of the current rink and building, new construction and a larger competition-sized rink, 200 feet in length. An existing drop off area and handicapped accessible parking along Brentwood Boulevard, just to the east of the area, will also be expanded. Plans also call for the inclusion of approximately 300-350 bleacher seats. The seats and the expanded rink size will allow the rink to host games by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
The rink has held high school hockey games before, but DeForrest said that those were unsanctioned games often played for charity. City officials have long said that the roof would allow for the rink to be used year round, for hockey and skating in the winter and activities like soccer or lacrosse in spring and summer.
Art Fair By The Numbers
In other city business, on Nov. 12 the board of aldermen heard from Sarah Umlauf, executive director of Cultural Festivals, the parent organization of the St. Louis Art Fair.
She said the 2019 fair, held Sept. 6-8, drew about 130,000 visitors and featured 193 artists in 181 booths. Artists came from 32 states and Canada and included 28 from Missouri. Artists reported $10,822 in average sales.
“It was a wonderful turnout. It couldn’t have gone better,” Umlauf said.
The 2020 Art Fair is set for Sept. 11-13.