Due to COVID-19 and the Saint Louis Zoo closure, the actual 35th annual run/walk through the Saint Louis Zoo and Forest Park is canceled — but runners can still race remotely and support the Zoo!
Run or walk, while practicing social distancing, from any location and still get credit, a commemorative T-shirt and finisher’s medal. Share running photos, results and supportive messages to racers on social media using hashtags: #IRanForTheStlZoo, #MakeTracksThroughTheZoo, #StlZoo, #BringTheStlZooToYou and #OurWorldMadeBetter.
Here's how: run or walk a fast and safe 5K or 1 mile (or half mile Kids Crawl) at any day or time between May 17 and Aug. 1. Be sure to run responsibly and follow CDC, state and local safety guidelines on social distancing.
The remote race fee is $25. Register online at stlzoo.org/maketracks. The deadline for registration is May 15. Participants will receive their T-shirt and medal post-race. Proceeds help support the conservation work of the Saint Louis Zoo, both here and around the world.
Register a time and compare it to other remote racers, complete with a custom finisher certificate. Links are available on the Zoo’s website stlzoo.org/maketracks.