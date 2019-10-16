Mid-October scenes tell tales of spooky Halloween nights to come. But St. Louis dance fans first will enjoy the vibrant dance and emotional intensity of MADCO 2 before descending in late October into the underworld of “The Forgotten” by Leverage Dance Co. and “Phantom” by Ashleyliane Dance Company.
Modern American Dance Company
MADCO 2 presents an evening of seven varied contemporary dance works featuring the winner of last year’s MADCO Dare to Dance choreography competition. The evening also introduces some new dancers in two performances, Sat. Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in the more intimate Lee Theater of the University of Missouri’s Touhill Performing Arts Center. General Admission tickets of $15 will be sold only at the door.
MADCO 2 dancers understudy the MADCO repertoire and train with them in preparation for roles in the main company. They’ll convey the competition winner Kevin Loveland, Jr.’s “Reworked” set to music by Tune-yards including “Triumph” and “Study-Up.” This athletic piece for 5 dancers explores the creative process: how art is created and its unpredictable effects on the audience and even the creator.
The show begins with two works by the Pazazz Performers from the St. Louis Academy of Dance: “The Woods” choreographed by Lizzie MacKenzie and “Seven Birds” by Shelly Hutchinson.
MADCO dancer Elyse Guttmann offers her second work for MADCO 2 in “…who’s going to rock the boat?” set to “Road to Nowhere” by Zubair HS and John Mayer’s “Helpless.” The piece explores relationships confronting conflict and seeking resolution.
MADCO dancer Daryon Kent, in his choreographic debut, created his partly hip hop work “(I AM)” to music by rapper Tyler The Creator and Jhene Aiko. Arianna Russ’ “We Don’t Talk About That Part” set to music by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles demonstrates the rich intimacy possible in relationships and the pressure of outside forces. The program closes with former MADCO member and prolific choreographer Lindsey Hawkins’ audience favorite “Conversations and Fits” with its quirky energetic moves and rousing music.
Leverage Dance Company
The spirit of Halloween rises from the depths with an encore of Leverage Dance Company’s evening length “The Forgotten,” an immersive evening up and down inside the renovated Intersect Arts Center, 3636 Texas Ave. in South City. This site-specific performance was sold out last year and runs for two weekends, Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2 with shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. is sensory and youth friendly for those not seeking a scare.
As viewers of the Pixar animated film “Coco” know, the dead do not want to be forgotten, but if they are ... trouble may ensue. Members of the limited audience for each show are encouraged to dress to suit creepy and decaying themes as they will find themselves part of the dance backdrop in dim lighting.
Guests will follow the nine Leverage dancers in an immersive dance theater experience in the buildings darkened mazes, hallways and two flights of stairs. Local musicians provide live music while visual art enhances the eerie mood. Leverage company members choreographed the event along with Artistic Director Diana Barrios. Teen and community member apprentices, including a singer and pianist, will supplement the cast.
Though PG-13 rated, some accessibility limitations apply.For details and tickets, visit leveragedancetheater.org. Advance general admission tickets are $25 with senior/student tickets $20, or $30 at the door.
Ashleyliane Dance Company
Ashleyliane Dance Company’s “Phantom” adds to the local haunting with an evening-length work inspired by the psychology of Gaston Leroux’s 1910 classic novel, “The Phantom of the Opera.” Fans can catch two shows at the Grandel Theater in the Grand Center area, Saturday Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. general admission tickets are $25 with student/seniors $15.
Artistic Director Ashley L. Tate brings to the work a mix of dance styles: classical, contemporary and commercial dance (think Broadway and rock show dance, dance squads, etc.). In Phantom, a young woman struggles with her identity and the need to fit in and be loved, all within themes of beauty, courage and redemption amid the clash of the natural and supernatural realms.
The piece for 11 dancers features soloist Jeanie Stephenson as the title character. While not following the original storyline, the work includes one dancer with the original Phantom’s attributes as danced by Thomas Proctor. The wide range of music includes the sounds of Son Lux, Jónsi, Carl Orff, Sarah McLachlan and more.