September dance in St. Louis begins by taking advantage of beautiful weather and outside lunch events and continues with a gala of superb international ballet stars.
Karlovsky and Company
First up is Karlovsky and Company Dance, continuing its popular fall “Playful Pairings” series on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8:15 to 9:30 p.m. The event offers attendees a roving spatial experience within the Grandel Theatre (3610 Grandel Square) that combines dance, live music and culinary tastings.
Five company dancers choreographed most of the works: Dawn Karlovsky (founder), Summer Beasley, Abigail Hinrichs, R. Vance Baldwin and Elise Marie Ringenberg. One piece by California-based guest artist Amy Michelle Allen will be performed on the Grandel stage. Chef Richard Lane of The Dark Room has created three drink pairings and three bite-sized food pairings to match each dance. Live music will feature piano, saxophone, percussion, bass, and the electronics of Tory Z Starbuck. Only 55 tickets will be available.
The next day, “Playful Pairings: Bite Size” offers children 5 and up their own version of the event from 4 to 5 p.m. At the end, the young guests will enjoy a mini-workshop to explore creative movement with the dancers. Tickets for the adult event are $35 or $15 for the kid-friendly Sunday event, both from Metrotix.com.
The Karlovsky troupe is also offering its 16th annual free noon Dine on Dance lunchtime performance. On Thursday, Sept. 26, head downtown to The Old Post Office Plaza at 800 Locust Street. Dancers from several companies and a California guest artist will perform site-specific works by multiple company dancer-choreographers with live music by Rick Kramer and Tory Z Starbuck
Dance St. Louis
Dance St. Louis kicks off its 2019-20 season with a grand, one-night only presentation of An Evening of Ballet Stars 2. This almost-sold-out special event on Saturday, Sept. 28, features multiple-international ballet competition winners and finalists. Eight leading principal dancers from top U.S. ballet companies perform two pas de deux each from famous ballet favorites and renowned contemporary works at Washington University’s Edison Theatre (6465 Forsyth Boulevard) beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Former American Ballet Theatre dancer Sterling Baca joins his wife Nayara Lopes, a former dancer with Dance Theatre of Harlem. Both now members of the Pennsylvania Ballet, the Brazilian-born Lopes and Colorado-born Baca were featured on the January 2016 cover of Dance Magazine. They will perform “La Danse,” set to music by Fredric Chopin. Choreographed in 2017 by Telmo Moreira, the dance follows a couple on a journey to rebuild relationship after a betrayal. Later in the program the couple dance the brief but demanding “Tchaikovsky Pas De Deux,” choreographed by George Balanchine to discovered music composed originally for Swan Lake.
Havana, Cuba-trained Adiarys Almedia of the Boston Ballet and Taras Domitro of the San Francisco Ballet perform “Carmen Suite” to music by Rodion Shchedrin and Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso. The composer created the piece in 1967 for his wife, Bolshoi Ballet’s prima ballerina assoluta Maya Plisetskaya. Originally banned for being “disrespectful,” this retelling of Bizet’s opera has remained hugely popular. In the night’s finale, the couple also will tackle the bravura feats and interwoven partnering of the wedding scene from Act 3 of Don Quixote.
American Katherine Barkman, trained in the Russian Vaganova technique, and the Cuban-trained Carlo Perez, both of the Washington Ballet will perform the major Black Swan pas de deux from Act 3’s Swan Lake and the contemporary “Echo” by Tamas Kriza, inspired by the sounds of “Interstellar” by composer Ross Bugden.
Christine Rocas and Dylan Gutierrez, both of the Joffrey Ballet, will perform an excerpt from “Age of Innocence” set to music by Thomas Newman and Philip Glass. The piece explores living in an age where societal formalities overrule the inner drive to expression and feeling. The pair also perform a work by New York City Ballet’s Christopher Wheeldon. The reflective, haunting “Liturgy” builds in intensity as it portrays a couple repeatedly separating and returning in the face of impending darkness, all to the music of Arvo Part.
Also part of the evening is Dance St. Louis’ presentation of the annual Annelise Mertz Visionary Award in Dance to Gen Horiuchi, Saint Louis Ballet’s Artistic and Executive Director. Since 2000, the former New York City Ballet principal dancer has inspired the company to a level of brilliant technique and artistry unmatched in St. Louis ballet company history. He has built a professional troupe worth sharing beyond our borders.
Single tickets for Ballet Stars 2 are $55 and limited view seats are $35 via the Edison box office at 314-935-6543 or edison.wustl.edu.