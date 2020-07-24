Summer is officially here and there are plenty of opportunities to dine al fresco in the Central West End. Many CWE restaurants offer patio seating, allowing guests to enjoy a socially distanced meal under the stars.
Starting Friday, July 24, some CWE restaurants and bars are expanding their patios into the street to increase operations and provide a safe dining experience this summer.
These "streateries" will be open along Euclid Avenue on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 - 10 p.m. All operations will be carried out in alignment with guidance from the city’s public health officials. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required at all times when social distancing is not possible. There will also be additional hand sanitizing stations at the ends of each dining section.
Participating Streateries Include:
- Drunken Fish
- El Burro Loco
- Mission Taco Joint
- Pi Pizzeria
- Ranoush
- Salt + Smoke
- Up-Down STL
