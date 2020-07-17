On Saturday, July 18, the Central West End Business Community Improvement District will host its fifth annual CWE Sidewalk Sale from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. More than a dozen CWE retailers will offer special deals and discounts only available that day. With merchandise moved to the sidewalk, customers can practice safe social distancing while browsing their favorite local merchandise.
Special promotions include:
- 75% off select gifts, decor, books, kids’ games and accessories at Q Boutique
- 75% off select merchandise at Enchanting Embellishments
- 50% off last call items at Bonobos
- 20% off any in-stock sunglass at The Eye Bar
- 20% off purchases at Kendra Scott (from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
The CWE Business Community Improvement District will also be giving away $50 gift cards to CWE businesses. Be spotted with a CWE shopping bag during the Sidewalk Sale for a chance to win a gift certificate.
All operations will be carried out in alignment with guidance from the City’s public health officials. Masks are required. Participating retailers may have their own set of restrictions for customers. For a full list of participating businesses and offers, visit www.cwescene.com/sidewalk-sale.